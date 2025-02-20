Vincent (knee) tallied six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Hornets.

After sitting out the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break due to a sore left knee, Vincent was cleared to play as Los Angeles opened up its second-half schedule. The veteran guard was able to narrowly clear 20 minutes in a game the Lakers had all of their key rotation players, though Vincent may have benefited from starter Austin Reaves being limited to 27 minutes before he was ejected in the third quarter. Vincent's playing time could end up falling in the 15-to-20-minute range under more normal circumstances.