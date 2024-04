Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Vincent returned to the court Sunday against Brooklyn and tallied two points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in 14 minutes following his lengthy absence. However, since he's missed most of the season, the 27-year-old will likely focus on conditioning over the final few weeks of the regular season in hopes that he's ready for a potential playoff run.