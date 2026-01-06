Vincent (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, though he'll remain sidelined for a ninth consecutive contest due to a back strain. Nick Smith and Dalton Knecht are candidates for increased minutes due to Vincent being sidelined. Head coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that he expects Vincent to be available Wednesday against the Spurs, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com.