Vincent will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee as soon as Tuesday and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After joining the Lakers on a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency this summer, Vincent played 20-plus minutes off the bench in the team's four games of the season before experiencing a left knee effusion. He spent nearly seven weeks rehabbing the injury before returning to action Dec. 20 in Chicago, only to miss both of the Lakers' ensuing two games after the swelling in his knee resurfaced. The arthroscopic procedure should provide a more permanent fix for Vincent, though his projected 6-to-8-week recovery timeline likely means that he won't be available to play again until after the All-Star break. With Vincent out for the foreseeable future, the Lakers could look to move D'Angelo Russell back into the starting five after a one-game benching and perhaps reopen a spot in the rotation for youngster Max Christie.