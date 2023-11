The Lakers announced Thursday that Vincent (knee) is progressing in his recovery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

While Vincent seems to be trending in the right direction, he'll have to wait at least two more weeks due to his knee injury, with the chance that he'll be sidelined even longer. Max Christie and Cam Reddish should continue to see increased run for the Lakers in Vincent's continued absence.