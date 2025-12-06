Vincent tallied 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one assist and one rebound over 30 minutes during the Lakers' 126-105 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Vincent's season-high point total was six points heading into Friday's contest, but he was thrust into a bigger offensive role due to the absences of Luka Doncic (personal) and LeBron James (sciatica/foot). Vincent ended up leading the Lakers with a season-high four triples and finished second on the team in scoring behind Austin Reaves (36 points). Vincent could revert to a bench role Sunday against the 76ers if one or both of Doncic and James were cleared to return.