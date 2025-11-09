Vincent (ankle) has been ramping up his on-court work, but he still hasn't been cleared for 1-on-1, contact work, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Vincent is traveling with the team on their current five-game road trip, which shows progress, but until he's going through full-contact, 5-on-5 work, we can assume he's still not close. While head coach JJ Redick said he hoped to have Vincent back closer to the three-week mark of his initial 2-4 week timetable, which would hint at a potential Nov. 18 return date, that seems unlikely given there won't be much practice time while the team is traveling for the next week.