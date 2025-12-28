Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Still sidelined
Vincent (back) won't play in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Vincent has been battling a back issue since December 18, which was expected to sideline him for at least one week. There haven't been any updates regarding his status, nor an updated timeline for return.