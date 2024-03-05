Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Vincent (knee) is ramping up his rehab and targeting a return in mid-to-late March, barring a setback.

Vincent hasn't played since Dec. 20 and has appeared in just one game since Oct. 30. Charania noted that the Lakers' training staff will re-evaluate the point guard next week, which should narrow Vincent's potential return date. The starting backcourt of D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves has helped the Lakers find some footing over the last month, so Vincent will likely be competing for depth minutes with Spencer Dinwiddie when he's cleared to suit up, essentially eliminating any fantasy value the backup guards may have.