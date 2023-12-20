Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Vincent (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls but will be on a minutes restriction, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Vincent has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesay after missing the previous 23 games with a left knee injury. He was averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 rebounds in 28.3 minutes across his first four appearances for the Lakers before going down to injury. However, Ham anticipates Vincent playing between 14 and 17 minutes against Chicago.