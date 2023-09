Vincent will start the 2023-24 season as the Lakers' backup point guard, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vincent signed a three-year, $33 million contract to join the Lakers this offseason. While he started in 34 of his 68 appearances last for Miami and was crucial to the Heat's NBA Final run, D'Angelo Russell is set to be Los Angeles' starting point guard. However, Vincent figures to be one of the team's first options off the bench and provides quality perimeter defense.