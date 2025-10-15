default-cbs-image
Vincent (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against Dallas, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

After sitting out the front end of the team's back-to-back set in Tuesday's loss to Phoenix, Vincent will return to game action against the Mavericks. The 29-year-old guard appeared in a career-high 72 regular-season games (11 starts) in 2024-25, during which he averaged 6.4 points and 1.4 assists across 21.2 minutes per game. He's expected to back up Luka Doncic in the 2025-26 campaign.

