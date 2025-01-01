Vincent (oblique) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Vincent exited Saturday's matchup early due to an oblique injury, and it'll force him out of Tuesday's clash. Shake Milton, who is expected to make his Laker debut Tuesday, should see more opportunities in Vincent's absence.
