Vincent (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Vincent hasn't played since Dec. 20 as he continues to recover from surgery on his left knee. The 28-year-old pro has been cleared for non-contact work and is targeting a mid-to-late March return.
More News
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Cleared for non-contact work•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Targeting mid-to-late March return•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Still limited to rehab•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Return date still uncertain•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Lakers' Gabe Vincent: Set for knee surgery•