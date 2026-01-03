Head coach JJ Redick said that Vincent (back), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis, won't play in Sunday's rematch versus the Grizzlies, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Vincent hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a back injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against New Orleans. While the 29-year-old guard will remain sidelined Sunday, Redick said that he's hopeful Vincent will participate in practice Saturday. With the seventh-year pro unavailable, Nick Smith and Dalton Knecht will likely see increased playing time.