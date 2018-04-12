Lakers' Gary Payton: Double-doubles in Wednesday's victory
Payton produced 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Clippers.
Payton came out of nowhere to record his first career double-double in Wednesday's victory over the Clippers. He hasn't even been in the rotation until the last couple of games and this was a performance to remember for the young guard. Despite this outing, he remains a non-factor heading into next season.
