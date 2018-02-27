Lakers' Gary Payton: Recalled from G-League
Payton was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.
Payton continues to get extended run in the G-League, where he's played in 15 games with South Bay and has averaged 17.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals across 29.8 minutes. Despite being recalled to the big club Tuesday, he's unlikely to see minutes in a competitive game for the Lakers as he remains outside the regular rotation.
