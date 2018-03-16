Payton was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Friday.

Payton, who is on a two-way contract, has seen just 146 minutes with Los Angeles this season, and has played only two minutes in the month of March. He's had a much more significant role in the G-League, where he's averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals across 30.0 minutes.