Lakers' Gary Payton: Recalled from G-League
Payton was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Friday.
Payton, who is on a two-way contract, has seen just 146 minutes with Los Angeles this season, and has played only two minutes in the month of March. He's had a much more significant role in the G-League, where he's averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals across 30.0 minutes.
