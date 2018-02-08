Payton was recalled by the Lakers on Thursday.

The Lakers were active at the trade deadline, shipping Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance to the Cavaliers, while bringing back Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye. Neither Frye nor Thomas will be able to play Thursday, so Payton will be recalled and should provide some emergency depth in the backcourt. That said, fantasy owners still shouldn't rely on him for production considering he's likely in line for just a handful of minutes.