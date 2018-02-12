Payton supplied 23 points (9-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes for the G League's South Bay Lakers in their 131-127 overtime loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday.

After playing three minutes for the Lakers in their victory Thursday over the Thunder -- marking his first action at the NBA level since Jan. 17 -- Payton rejoined the G League affiliate and led South Bay in bench scoring. Payton, who is signed to a two-way contract, looks bound to spend much of what's left of the season in the G League, as the NBA team is well stocked on guard depth and doesn't have a need for the 25-year-old at present.