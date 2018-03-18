Lakers' Gary Payton: Sent to G-League
Payton was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.
Despite being recalled by the Lakers on Friday, Payton didn't see the floor during their contest against the Heat later that night and will now be sent back to the G-League a day later. A stint there should provide the young guard more developmental opportunities and extended playing time. However, even when recalled, Payton is not a viable fantasy target.
