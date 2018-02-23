Lakers' Gary Payton: Superb all-around performance
Payton had 28 points (11-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists during Thursday's 119-93 win over Agua Caliente.
This was the 25-year-old's highest scoring game with South Bay this season as he also provided a high total in rebounds and assists. Over his last three games, Payton is averaging a terrific 24.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. The one downfall of the second year player from Oregon State is that he is shooting only 25 percent from behind the arc this season.
