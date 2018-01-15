Payton is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Lakers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Payton started the season in Milwaukee on a two-way deal but was waived upon that deal expiring. He'll now join the Lakers on the same kind of deal that will allow him to spend up to 45 days with the team. Given that the Lakers currently have solid depth in the backcourt, it's unlikely Payton plays much of a role when in the NBA.