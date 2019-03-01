Lakers' Isaac Bonga: Called up to NBA
Bonga was recalled from the G League and will be available Friday against the Bucks.
With Lance Stephenson (toe) questionable, it seems the Lakers want some extra bodies available. Bonga has appeared in eight games this year, averaging 1.0 point across 3.8 minutes.
