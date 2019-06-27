Lakers' Isaac Bonga: Dealt to Washington
Bonga, along with Mo Wagner and Jemerrio Jones, was traded to the Wizards on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Lakers made the move in an effort to clear up more cap space, and the Wizards are willing to bring on some young talent. As a rookie last season, Bonga played 120 minutes and totaled 19 points, 25 rebounds, 15 assists, nine steals and four blocks. He figures to continue having a small role on his new team.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...