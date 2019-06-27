Bonga, along with Mo Wagner and Jemerrio Jones, was traded to the Wizards on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Lakers made the move in an effort to clear up more cap space, and the Wizards are willing to bring on some young talent. As a rookie last season, Bonga played 120 minutes and totaled 19 points, 25 rebounds, 15 assists, nine steals and four blocks. He figures to continue having a small role on his new team.