Lakers' Isaac Bonga: Joining Lakers for summer league

Bonga said he's going to play with the Lakers' summer league team, Sportando reports.

Bonga was selected by the Lakers with the 39th overall pick in last week's draft and will join the team for summer league so they can get a better look at him. The expectation is that Bonga will ultimately remain overseas as a draft-and-stash prospect, though nothing official has been decided on that front quite yet. Bonga has great size and length at 6-foot-9 with a seven-foot wingspan, though he's still very thin and will need to put on some weight in the next year or two before becoming a legitimate NBA player. He also needs to work on becoming a more consistent shooter. In 33 games in the German BBL with the Fraport Syliners, Bonga averaged 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across 21.3 minutes.