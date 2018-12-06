Bonga was recalled from the G League on Thursday.

Bonga has played 12 games with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds as a 19-year-old rookie. Assuming he doesn't get send back down before Friday's game against the Spurs, he'll have a chance to make his NBA debut, though Bonga isn't expected to play a significant role for the Los Angeles this season.