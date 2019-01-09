Lakers' Isaac Bonga: Sent to G League
Bonga was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers following Monday's 107-97 win over the Mavericks.
Bonga didn't get off the bench against Dallas, but saw some run in garbage time in the front end of the back-to-back set Sunday in Minneapolis. It was only the sixth NBA appearance of the season for the rookie second-round pick, who will continue to see the bulk of his opportunities this season in the G League.
