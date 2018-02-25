Thomas supplied 17 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.

Thomas was firing away when he was out there, putting up double-digit shot attempts for the third straight contest. The 29-year-old is still struggling with his shot, however, which has capped his overall scoring since arriving in Los Angeles, outside of his Feb. 10 debut. Thomas has shot just 31.6 percent (12-for-38) over the last three games, a tally that includes a 5-for-19 performance from behind the arc. However, his role on the second unit appears locked in, keeping him viable across all formats and as a DFS play despite the fact he projects to come off the bench for the balance of the campaign.