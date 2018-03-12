Thomas produced 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Thomas thrived against his most recent squad while hitting the 20-point mark for the third time in the last six games. The 29-year-old's shot hasn't quite regained rhythm since an impressive Lakers debut back on Feb. 10, but Thomas is making up for some of his struggles with sheer volume. Factoring in Sunday's line, he's taken no fewer than 12 shots and as many as 21 in his six March contests, numbers that figure to continue helping prop up his overall production until he can get back on track. He also seems to have improved on-court synergy with his new teammates of late, as he's now dished out between six and nine assists in five contests during the current month.