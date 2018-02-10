Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Coming off bench in Saturday's debut
Thomas will come off the bench during his Lakers debut Saturday against the Mavericks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports. Coach Luke Walton's intention is to integrate Thomas into the offense slowly, especially considering the Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games. The plan is for him to eventually start.
Thomas has struggled to look like himself this season while recovering from a hip injury, shooting just 36.1 percent from the field and scoring 14.7 points in 27.1 minutes per game. It's unclear what it will take for Thomas to enter the starting five, whether it be team record, individual improvement, or some combination of both. It's also unclear who will head to the bench once Thomas is starting and Lonzo Ball (knee) returns, though Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems like a candidate. Regardless, as far as Saturday is concerned, it seems fair to assume he'll hover around his usual workload.
