Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Dealt to Lakers
Thomas was traded to the Lakers on Thursday along with Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick in exchange for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Thomas era in Cleveland ended up being short-lived, as the point guard will be dealt to Los Angeles after playing in just 15 games for the Cavaliers. Thomas had a rough go with his new team after he finally made it back from his hip injury, as he averaged just 14.7 points per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 25.3 percent from behind the arc. Now, he'll get a fresh start in Los Angeles, where he'll give the Lakers some quality point guard depth, which is much-needed with Lonzo Ball still nursing a knee injury. It'll be interesting to see where Thomas fits in once Ball is healthy enough to return, as he could potentially be used to help bolster the team's second unit with rookie Kyle Kuzma. Given that the Lakers play Thursday night at home against the Thunder, Thomas likely won't make his debut with the team until Saturday in Dallas at the earliest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Inefficient shooting Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Co-leads team with 12 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles from field in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Will play in second night of back-to-back•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 14 in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas: Could play both games of upcoming back-to-back•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...