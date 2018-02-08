Thomas was traded to the Lakers on Thursday along with Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick in exchange for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Thomas era in Cleveland ended up being short-lived, as the point guard will be dealt to Los Angeles after playing in just 15 games for the Cavaliers. Thomas had a rough go with his new team after he finally made it back from his hip injury, as he averaged just 14.7 points per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 25.3 percent from behind the arc. Now, he'll get a fresh start in Los Angeles, where he'll give the Lakers some quality point guard depth, which is much-needed with Lonzo Ball still nursing a knee injury. It'll be interesting to see where Thomas fits in once Ball is healthy enough to return, as he could potentially be used to help bolster the team's second unit with rookie Kyle Kuzma. Given that the Lakers play Thursday night at home against the Thunder, Thomas likely won't make his debut with the team until Saturday in Dallas at the earliest.