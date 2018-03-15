Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Drains five threes in spot start
Thomas tallied 20 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Warriors.
Thomas entered the starting five with Kyle Kuzma (ankle) sidelined and turned in a solid all-around performance, albeit one that wasn't markedly different from the likes that he'd been generating in his bench role recently, despite him seeing a few extra minutes. The one area in which the 29-year-old was much sharper Wednesday was in his accuracy from distance, as his five made threes and 55.6 percent success rate from behind the arc were both his best figures since a March 1 road tilt against the Heat. Thomas has now drained 50.0 percent of his 18 attempts from three-point range over the last pair of contests and has hit the 20-point mark in three straight games for the first time as a member of the Lakers. He could potentially enjoy another run with the starting five if both Brandon Ingram (groin) and Kuzma remain sidelined for a Friday night home rematch with Miami.
