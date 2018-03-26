Thomas (hip), who's already been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pistons, is traveling to New York to evaluate treatment optinos for his hip, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Thomas has been dealing with some discomfort in his surgically repaired hip, so this is certainly a concerning development for his availability the rest of the season. Another update should be provided once Thomas is reevaluated, though it wouldn't be surprising if the guard ended up missing at least a handful more games. His next shot to play will come on Wednesday against the Mavericks, but he can be considered highly questionable at best for now. If Thomas were to miss extended time, guys like Tyler Ennis and/or Alex Caruso could see added minutes off the bench behind Lonzo Ball in the backcourt.