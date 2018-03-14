Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Keeps the points coming in win
Thomas generated 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.
Despite a ragged shooting night, Thomas found his way to a second straight 20-point effort, and to his fourth in seven March contests overall. The 29-year-old did see his assists hit their lowest point of the month thus far, but he's undeniably becoming increasingly comfortable in the Lakers' prolific offensive system with each passing game. His scoring total Tuesday easily paced the second unit, a trend that should persist on the majority of nights for the balance of the regular season.
