Thomas pitched in 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

Thomas' performance was a welcome sight following a pair of single-digit efforts on a combined 4-for-16 shooting in the two games prior to the All-Star break. The seven-year veteran is expected to see Friday's playing time allotment on average for the balance of the campaign while serving as the top option at point guard off the bench behind Lonzo Ball.