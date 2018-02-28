Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Limited at practice, expected to play Thursday
Thomas was limited at practice for a treatment day and is fully expected to play during Thursday's matchup against the Heat, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Trudell notes that Thomas is "fine" and that his limited participation is essentially routine maintenance for his hip. Over the past three games, the guard is posting 15.7 points and 4.3 assists in 25.0 minutes per game on 39.4 percent shooting.
