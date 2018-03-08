Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Near double-double off bench in win
Thomas pitched in 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.
Thomas' points and assists both paced the second unit, and he's now posted seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. The veteran point guard has been turning in steady production as a facilitator thus far in March as well, as he's dished out no less than six dimes in any of the first four contests of the month. As was to be expected, Thomas appears to be hitting his stride in the Lakers' system now that he's had 10 games to get acclimated to it. He should therefore continue serving as a valued source of scoring and assists in particular while seeing 25-30 minutes per night on average for the balance of the regular season.
