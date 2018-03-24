Thomas (hip) will miss the Lakers' next two games, Bill Oram of Southern California News Group reports.

Thomas appears to be battling discomfort in his surgically repaired hip, and the Lakers will hold him out for the rest of their road trip on what's likely somewhat of a precautionary basis. The 29-year-old played 26 minutes in Thursday's loss to New Orleans, finishing with 15 points, two assists and six turnovers. His absence will likely equate to increased minutes for Tyler Ennis and/or Alex Caruso off the bench behind Lonzo Ball.