Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Out four months following surgery
Thomas (hip) will be out for four months following Thursday's successful surgery.
As expected, Thomas will miss significant time following a surgery to correct a hip issue that's plagued him since late last season. The injury had clearly been bothering him, as he averaged just 15.2 points on 37.3 percent shooting this season compared to 2016-17's marks of 28.9 points on 46.3 percent shooting. Considering his recent medical history and play, the unrestricted free agent may be in line to sign a short-term "prove-it" deal over the summer.
