Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Pours in 13 points off bench Monday
Thomas posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's 123-104 win over the Hawks.
Thomas continues to play with the second unit while the Lakers young stars control the starting rotation. While he continues to have issues with his shot (just one for five from deep), Thomas has been a steady double-digit point scorer in his role and will continue to have steady value off the bench for Los Angeles.
