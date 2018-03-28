Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Ruled out Wednesday
Thomas (hip) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
Thomas will miss his third straight contest due to hip soreness, leaving Tyler Ennis and/or Alex Caruso to see expanded minutes against the Mavericks behind starter Lonzo Ball. Thomas' next opportunity to take the court will come Friday against the Bucks, so look for more updates to come at some point after practice Thursday.
