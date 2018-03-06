Thomas had 19 points (5-21 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists and one rebound in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-103 loss to Portland.

Thomas provided some nice scoring off the bench but was extremely inefficient in doing so. He seems to have settled into a bench role for the young Lakers, having now scored in double-figures in six straight games. The glaring downside to his offensive capabilities is that he generally takes a lot of shots to accumulate his points and provides very little else outside of the scoring. He is fine to own in standard leagues but does not possess a lot of upside given the role he has inherited.