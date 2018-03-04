Thomas scored 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding seven assists and a rebound in 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-112 win over the Spurs.

It took him a few games to adjust to a new system and new teammates after being traded at the deadline, but Thomas seems to have settled in as the Lakers' sixth man, averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.2 boards over the last five games.