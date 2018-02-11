Thomas has 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 loss to the Mavericks.

Thomas came off the bench in his Lakers debut, scoring an efficient 22 points. He shot over 50 percent from the field in just two of his 15 outings for the Cavaliers so this was a welcome sight for owners. His role is still unclear and will be even more clouded once Lonzo Ball (knee) returns to the lineup. There have been rumors of a buyout among other things but until we hear anything definitive, he should be owned in all leagues.