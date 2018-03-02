Thomas scored 29 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with six assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-113 win over the Heat.

Thomas led the team in scoring as he notched a new season high in that category, knocking down six treys for the first time since January of 2017. He also received 30 minutes of court time for just the second instance of his Lakers tenure and played extensively as part of a smaller Lakers lineup. Though Thomas seems to be emerging from his struggles, his production could be spotty with so many other offensive options on the roster.