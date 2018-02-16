Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Struggles with shot Thursday
Thomas managed seven points (3-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Thomas had played just five minutes Wednesday against the Pelicans before getting ejected following a first-quarter scuffle with Rajon Rondo, so Thursday's effort was the second consecutive disappointing outing for his fantasy owners. The 29-year-old thus heads into the All-Star Break with decidedly mixed reviews thus far during his three-game Lakers stint, but the chance to further acclimate to his new team and system during the layoff will likely pay dividends. Thomas should resume logging 25-30 minutes at a minimum on most nights when play resumes, as Lonzo Ball (knee) should be healthy enough to return and reclaim the starting point guard role that Josh Hart has been manning in his stead.
