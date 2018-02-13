Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Will come off bench again Wednesday
Thomas will remain in a bench role Wednesday against the Pelicans, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
While his agent has made it clear that Thomas prefers to start, the Lakers brought their deadline acquisition off the bench in his debut Saturday against the Mavs, and coach Luke Walton confirmed Tuesday that he'll stick with the same starting five Wednesday night. Thomas was productive in 31 minutes Saturday, finishing with 22 points, six assists, four made threes and six turnovers in what was arguably his best game of the season. It seems likely that Thomas will remain in a reserve role for Thursday's pre-All-Star finale, and the situation will become even more complicated with Lonzo Ball expected to return after the break.
