Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Will enter starting five Wednesday
Thomas will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.
The Lakers are set to be without both Brandon Ingram (groin) and Kyle Kuzma, so they'll shift Kentavious Caldwell-Pope down to small forward and insert Thomas into the starting five at shooting guard. It will mark his first time playing alongside Lonzo Ball out of the gate, with both players likely going to spend some time on and off the ball. Considering Thomas already logged 31 minutes in each of his last two contests, his insertion to the top unit will likely mean only minor gains in terms of playing time.
More News
-
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Keeps the points coming in win•
-
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Another strong second-unit effort Sunday•
-
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Near double-double off bench in win•
-
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 19 points on 21 shots•
-
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 21 off bench Saturday•
-
Lakers' Isaiah Thomas: Scores 29 points off bench•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...