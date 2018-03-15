Thomas will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are set to be without both Brandon Ingram (groin) and Kyle Kuzma, so they'll shift Kentavious Caldwell-Pope down to small forward and insert Thomas into the starting five at shooting guard. It will mark his first time playing alongside Lonzo Ball out of the gate, with both players likely going to spend some time on and off the ball. Considering Thomas already logged 31 minutes in each of his last two contests, his insertion to the top unit will likely mean only minor gains in terms of playing time.