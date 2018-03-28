Thomas will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Thursday.

Thomas had been held out of the Lakers' last two games while dealing with residual soreness in his surgically repaired hip, and after a subsequent evaluation it's been decided that another procedure is the best course of action. The Lakers will release a timetable following the surgery, but Thomas will obviously miss the remainder of the regular season, and his recovery will likely span several months. An unrestricted free agent this summer, Thomas, given his recent medical history, will probably have to seek a one-year contract in order to prove he can stay healthy before any team would be willing to commit to him long-term.